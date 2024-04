Why Marijuana Stocks Got Burnt Today

Tuesday is turning into a lousy day to own marijuana stocks, as bad news from cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is taking a toll on pretty much every other marijuana stock out there. Tilray reported a miss on sales this morning and a $0.12 per-share net loss.Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are all suffering as a result, down 3.5%, 7.8%, and 8.5%, respectively, as of 12 p.m. ET.How bad was Tilray's news, and was it bad enough to justify the reaction to other marijuana stocks? It depends on how you look at it.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel