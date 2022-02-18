|
18.02.2022 22:42:21
Why Marijuana Stocks Got Stubbed Out Today
Marijuana stocks headed lower in late trading on Friday, with all the major names closing down for the day:What's up with all the marijuana stocks going down? Turns out, this may be a "be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it" kind of a story.For years, marijuana investors have waited in hopes of seeing the U.S. federal government follow in Canada's footsteps, and legalize drugs -- or rather, one drug in particular: marijuana. (The assumption being that such a move would open up the floodgates on marijuana demand in a market nearly 10x the size of Canada's.)Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
