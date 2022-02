Why Marijuana Stocks Like Aurora Cannabis Rose So Much Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Marijuana stocks aren't an asset class that's been known for price pops lately. Yet on Tuesday, many weed titles did well by investors, even those companies based in the beleaguered Canadian market.Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) enjoyed 6%-plus gains on the day. Meanwhile, fellow Canadian companies Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) posted rises of almost 4% and nearly 2%, respectively. Not to be outdone, U.S. cannabidiol (CBD) products specialist Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) notched a 5% lift.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading