01.11.2022 22:47:36
Why Marijuana Stocks Like Canopy Growth Fell Sharply Today
Well, that didn't last long.After a nice rally for marijuana stocks on Monday, they found gravity again on Tuesday. Many of them tumbled during the trading session, including but certainly not limited to Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), all of which suffered declines at around the 6% mark. Tuesday morning, industry website MJBizDaily.com published the somewhat discouraging results of a poll. These indicate that the five upcoming votes on U.S. state recreational marijuana legalization might not be as much of a slam-dunk success as ones in previous election cycles. Continue reading
