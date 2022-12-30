|
30.12.2022 00:26:30
Why Marijuana Stocks Like SNDL and Curaleaf Shot Higher Today
There was a distinct whiff of marijuana floating above the stock exchange on Thursday as a clutch of pot stocks rose notably in price. This was an anticipatory reaction to the launch of an important new market.Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) rocketed more than 12% higher, and Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) increased by nearly 5%. Over the border, Canadian companies Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) advanced by almost 7%, and SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) closed up 3%.New York state is now open for recreational marijuana business. Appropriately enough, at 4:20 PM local time, a dispensary called Housing Works Cannabis Co. in Manhattan was to be the first retail outlet in the state to go live with such sales. This marks the launch of that all-important segment of the retail pot business in New York. Continue reading
