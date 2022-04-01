|
01.04.2022 19:27:52
Why Marijuana Stocks Popped on Friday
This is it -- the day the U.S. House of Representatives votes on legalizing marijuana.As we've been discussing all week long (and even back into late last week), the House has been gearing up for today's vote on the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, and floor discussion of the bill to legalize marijuana at the federal level actually began yesterday. Today, assuming no hiccups, discussion will wrap up and the bill will receive a vote by the full House.It's assumed the MORE Act will pass today (it passed by a huge margin two years ago, after all). And marijuana investors are enthusiastic heading into the vote, bidding up shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) by 2.6%, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) by 3.3%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) by 3.5% -- all numbers as of 11:50 a.m. ET.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
