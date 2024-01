Why MarineMax Shares Were Sinking Today

Shares of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO), the world's largest recreational boat and yacht company, were falling after the company missed the mark on the bottom line in its first-quarter earnings report and cut its guidance for the year.The stock was down 18.7% as of 12:01 p.m. ET.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel