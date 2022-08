Why Markforged Stock Just Crashed 12.5%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of 3D printer maker Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) collapsed after the stock beat on sales but missed on earnings.Analysts weren't overly optimistic about Markforged even before earnings came out, forecasting that the company would lose $0.07 per share (adjusted) on sales of $22.5 million. But Markforged managed to disappoint Wall Street anyway, losing $0.09 per share despite reporting sales of $24.2 million. As of 10 a.m. ET, the stock is down 12.5%.Continue reading