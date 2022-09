Why Marqeta Rallied on a Down Day for Tech Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of card issuing technology company Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) rallied on Thursday, up as much as 9.8%, before settling into a 3.3% gain as of 12:11 p.m. ET. The move was especially notable since the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down about 1.3% at that time.The reason was pretty clear: Marqeta, which is a high-growth, money-losing company, announced a $100 million share repurchase authorization.You don't normally see high-growth software or fintech companies repurchasing shares at this stage of their corporate lives. Marqeta's innovative card issuing platform is still in high-growth mode, with revenue up a head-turning 53% last quarter. With Marqeta continuing to rack up customer wins, expanding geographically, and having penetrated less than 1% of its global opportunity, it's also still investing, so its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are negative, to the tune of about $10 million last quarter. Continue reading