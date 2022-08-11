|
11.08.2022 17:58:09
Why Marqeta Stock Fell Hard Today
Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) were tumbling this morning after the payments processing company reported its second-quarter results. While those results beat analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates, investors instead worried about Marqeta's announcement that it's looking for a new CEO. The fintech stock was down by 23.7% as of 11:12 a.m. ET. Marqeta reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.08 in the quarter, which was a huge improvement over the loss per share of $0.29 in the year-ago quarter and ahead of analysts' average estimate of a loss of $0.10. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!