Why Marqeta Stock Fell Today

Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), a card issuer and payments processor, fell Thursday after a Wells Fargo analyst downgraded the stock and cut his price target for it.The tech stock fell by as much as 5.6% during the session, and closed the day down by 1.7%.Wells Fargo analyst Jeff Cantwell lowered his price target for Marqeta's stock to $7, down from his previous target of $11. He also downgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Continue reading