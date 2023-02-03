|
03.02.2023 17:29:43
Why Marqeta Stock Rose 8% This Week
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) had a good week: Its share price jumped 8% from last Friday's close through the closing bell on Thursday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Marqeta is up about 19% year to date as of Thursday's close.Overall, Marqeta beat the markets, as the S&P 500 was up 2.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 5% this week as of Thursday's close.Marqeta made some news this week, and the market seemed to like what it heard. The big news is that the payments fintech, which provides the technology platform that allows businesses to create and manage payment programs, hired a new CEO.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!