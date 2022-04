Why Marqeta's the Right Payments Pick in a Digital-Everything World

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) can be easily misunderstood by people unfamiliar with the payment industry. Some people assume that Marqeta's platform only supplies the same mundane service that older conventional card-issuing software companies offered to banks for decades. But Marqeta has modernized the payment-card-issuing process, making older software obsolete. Even as its success attracts new rivals, here's why Marqeta can remain a disruptive force in its industry. Image source: Getty Images.Marqeta changed the card-issuing industry in 2014 by developing proprietary software that improved payment card capabilities beyond the international standard that governs the flow of payment transaction information. Additionally, Marqeta opened that same proprietary software to outside developers.Continue reading