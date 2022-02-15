|
15.02.2022 22:32:48
Why Marriott International Stock Was Up 5.8% Today
Shares of hotel company Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) were up as much as 5.8% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day up 5.7%. Total revenue jumped 105% from a year ago to $4.45 billion, and the company swung from a net loss of $164 million to net income of $468 million, or $1.42 per share. The comparison was against a very weak quarter in 2020 when COVID-19 led to many shutdowns around the world, so they should be taken with a grain of salt. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!