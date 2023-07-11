|
11.07.2023 23:31:09
Why Marvell Technology Rocketed 61.4% Higher in the First Half of 2023
Shares of chip stock Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) rallied 61.4% in the first half of 2023, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence .Marvell actually had quite a subdued January through April, but shares exploded higher in late May. That's when Nvidia issued blowout guidance for the current quarter, which seemed to validate much of the AI hype that has grown since the introduction of AI chatbot ChatGPT last November. Marvell also reported its own earnings a day later, with management making bullish comments on its own AI growth prospects. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!