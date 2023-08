Why MasTec Stock Is Falling Today

Construction company MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) is seeing some belt-tightening among its energy and utility customers, and it is impacting near-term results. Shares of MasTec were down more than 15% on Friday after the company lowered its outlook for the full year.MasTec is an engineering and construction company focused on communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure, with a specialty in renewable energy power generation. The company had a solid quarter, earning $0.89 per share, $0.04 ahead of estimates, despite revenue that at $2.9 billion came in about $100 million below expectations.Revenue was up 25% year over year and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 43%. MasTec 's backlog at quarter-end stood at $13.4 billion, up 22% compared to the second quarter of 2022.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel