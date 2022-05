Why Mastercard Could Benefit When Travel Bounces Back

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few investors realize how much international travel can affect Mastercard (NYSE: MA). When governments worldwide imposed COVID-19 travel restrictions in 2020, Mastercard 's revenue and profits suffered. A still-sluggish global travel recovery in 2021 helped to explain why Mastercard's stock severely underperformed the S&P 500. However, experts expect international travel to accelerate in 2022. Here's why Mastercard's stock still has plenty of upside left to look forward to as the travel recovery picks up steam.Image source: Getty Images.Mastercard mainly generates revenues on domestic transactions by charging each financial institution issuing Mastercard-branded cards a fee, based on a percentage of how many dollars customers spend through its cards.