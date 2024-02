Why Mastercard Stock Is Falling Today

Two of the nation's largest credit card lenders are merging, and some investors are worried about what the deal might mean for Mastercard (NYSE: MA). Shares of the global payment network processor are down 3% as of 10:30 ET Tuesday.On Monday, Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) announced it had made a deal to acquire Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) for $35.3 billion in stock. The purchase is primarily about adding new customers for Capital One, but the company, which currently relies on Mastercard and other payment processing networks, also seems intrigued by Discover's competing network.In the press release, Capital One noted that Discover has built a "rare and valuable" global payment network with 70 million merchant acceptance points in more than 200 countries. Today, Discover is the smallest of four major U.S.-based payment networks, but Capital One called the deal "a key foundation" in its "quest to build a global payments company."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel