Why MasterCraft Boat Stock Plunged to New Lows on Wednesday

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ: MCFT) were down 15% as of 10:22 a.m. ET after the company posted lower sales and a weaker outlook for the near term.Net sales were down 15% versus the year-ago quarter as higher interest rates made it more expensive to finance a new boat. Weak top-line results weighed on profitability, with net income from continuing operations falling 31% year over year.Compounding the concern for investors, management said industry retail unit sales could fall by a mid-teens percentage this year. The stock is down 17% year to date and hasn't moved higher from its share price five years ago.