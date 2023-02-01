|
01.02.2023 19:26:10
Why Match Group Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today
Shares of online-dating platform company Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) dropped like a rock on Wednesday after the company reported that its final quarter of 2022 was a dud. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Match Group stock was down 9.3%, but it had been down as much as 10% earlier in the trading session.Match Group stock was the second-worst performer in the S&P 500 in 2022. Bernard Kim was named CEO in early 2022, tasked with reaccelerating the company's growth. And it appears the market was getting very optimistic about this possibility, considering the stock was up 30% to start 2023 prior to today's drop.The turnaround isn't going as fast as the market hoped. For 2022, overall revenue was only up 7% year over year to $3.2 billion. And the company's operating income actually plunged 40% to $515 million due to impairment charges -- some of its platforms aren't as valuable as they once were. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Match Group Incmehr Nachrichten
|
01.02.23
|Match Group (MTCH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
01.02.23
|Why Match Group Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today (MotleyFool)
|
01.02.23
|: Match Group is laying off 8% of its workforce (MarketWatch)
|
01.02.23
|Bumble Needs to Break Up With Match Group (MotleyFool)
|
30.01.23
|Ausblick: Match Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Match Group Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Match Group Inc
|47,62
|-0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX im Minus -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt vor dem Wochenende nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex muss im Freitagshandel klare Verluste hinnehmen. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.