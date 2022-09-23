|
23.09.2022 14:24:00
Why Match Group Stock Fell This Week
Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) investors lost ground to a falling market this week as shares declined 12% through Thursday trading compared to a 3% slump in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That move continued a generally negative trend for the online dating platform giant, whose shares are down over 60% so far this year and sitting near their lows for 2022.The drop wasn't powered by specific operating news; rather, investors continued to sour on companies like Match, which are reporting slowing growth and operating losses.The tech-heavy Nasdaq index dove 6% through Thursday, dragging down most of its constituents. Match joined many peers, including Bumble, in falling during this rough trading week.Continue reading
