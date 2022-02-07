|
07.02.2022 01:46:44
Why Match Group Stock Tumbled 15% in January
Shares of dating service app Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 15% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was an initial price jump after the stock got an upgrade, and performance over the past few quarters has been excellent. The drop had more to do with the general macroeconomic environment that has been lowering prices for stocks with supersized valuations.Match Group owns a large portfolio of dating and social meeting apps, including the eponymous Match.com and popular Tinder sites. The company says that 60% of all online dating relationships began on one of Match Group's sites.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!