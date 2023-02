Why Materialise Stock Was Falling on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) were down 12% as of 1:29 p.m. ET on Tuesday after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter. The 3D printing services provider beat on revenue but missed on earnings, which sent the stock tumbling.Inconsistent operating results have kept the stock from taking off. The stock has fallen 83% over the last three years, but the post-earnings sell-off has almost wiped out the year-to-date gains. On the surface, it wasn't a bad quarter. Revenue increased 10% year over year in the fourth quarter, on top of a 12% increase for the full year. That looks strong considering the disruptions with the war in Ukraine and other macroeconomic headwinds over the past year.Continue reading