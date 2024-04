Why Mattel Stock Jumped This Morning

Shares of toy company Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) jumped on Wednesday morning following its financial report for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. As of noon ET, Mattel stock was up almost 5%.The stock market's positive reaction to Mattel 's financial results is a little surprising. Q1 net sales were down 1% year over year to $810 million, which was below expectations. The company's gross margin had a strong improvement to 48%. Its net loss improved by $78 million compared to the prior-year period. But despite the profit improvements, it still had a Q1 net loss of $28 million.In short, Mattel 's financial results may have had some encouraging elements, but I wouldn't necessarily call them good.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel