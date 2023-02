Why Mattel Stock Was Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) were moving lower today after the toy maker badly missed estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings report, showing its turnaround continues to drag on without the desired effect.As of 11:55 a.m. ET, the stock was down 10%.Revenue in the quarter fell 22%, or 19% in constant currency, to $1.4 billion, well below estimates at $1.68 billion. Macroeconomic headwinds, difficult comparisons, and elevated inventory levels all led to the weak performance. Continue reading