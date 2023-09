Why Mattel Stock Was Moving Higher Today

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) were getting a boost today after the toy maker got a bullish analyst note from Morgan Stanley this morning.As a result, Mattel stock was up 4.5% as of 10:51 a.m. ET.Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mattel with an overweight rating, calling the stock a top pick. The analyst expects Wall Street estimates to move higher as the company's turnaround gains traction, and said the company should take share in the $300 billion U.S. retail licensing market, coming off the smash hit Barbie movie. The firm gave Mattel a $27 price target, implying a 27% upside from its closing price last night. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel