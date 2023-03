Why Mattel Tumbled 12% in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) fell 12.1% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the toymaker disappointed Wall Street with a big swing and a miss on fourth-quarter earnings.Mattel saw revenue tumble 22% from the year ago period to $1.4 billion, a 19% drop after accounting for the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, while earnings plummeted to $0.18 per share from the $0.56 per share generated last year. That was well below analyst expectations of profits of $0.29 per share on sales of $1.68 billion.