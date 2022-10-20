Why Matterport Has Massive Upside Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) had the misfortune of coming public by being acquired by a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on July 23, 2021, a period when investors were beginning to become disillusioned with the high-risk nature of SPACs. Regardless, there are reasons an investor might be interested in investing in this company, despite the down market.Here is why Matterport has strong upside potential.Matterport is part of a new little-known industry that creates virtual models that accurately represent physical objects. These models are known as digital twins. Organizations use digital twins in residential and commercial real estate, facilities management, retail, architecture, engineering and construction, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality. They allow companies to manage properties remotely, monitor building construction, provide virtual open houses to sell real estate, and accurately document claims.Continue reading