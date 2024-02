Why Matterport Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) fell 17.3% on Wednesday after the spatial data platform company announced weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue and a disappointing forward outlook.Matterport's fourth-quarter 2023 revenue declined 3.9% year over year to $39.5 million, technically within (but below the midpoint of) its guidance for a range of $39 million to $41 million. Most analysts were modeling revenue of exactly $40 million. On the bottom line, that translated to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net loss of $0.04 per share, in line with expectations.Matterport Chairman and CEO RJ Pittman noted that subscription revenue growth accelerated to a better-than-expected 23% year over year, reaching $23.7 million during the quarter. Matterport also achieved a strong dollar -based net retention rate of 109%, marking the metric's highest level in two years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel