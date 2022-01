Why Matterport Stock Soared 14% on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) gained 14.3% on Monday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock of the spatial-data company got a boost from the strength of the market in general, and particular strength in the tech sector, as we'll further explore in a moment. For background: Matterport went public in July 2021 via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Its tools enable users to create exact 3D digital replicas of physical spaces. Its technology positions the company as a potential major player in the metaverse, which can be thought of as a melding of the physical and virtual worlds.