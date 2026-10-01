McKesson Aktie
WKN: 893953 / ISIN: US58155Q1031
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02.10.2026 01:39:41
Why McKesson Stock Soared More Than 5% Higher Today
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) investors received a strong dose of good news on the second-to-last trading day of the week. The storied pharmaceutical and healthcare products distributor announced the extension of its partnership with a major pharmacy chain operator. This development pushed McKesson stock to an over 5% gain on Thursday.
McKesson's counterparty is none other than the ubiquitous CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). The two companies have signed an agreement in principle for the former to distribute medicines to mail-order, specialty, and retail pharmacies, as well as distribution centers, through June 2032.
Image source: Getty Images.
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|McKesson Corp.
|796,80
|-1,09%