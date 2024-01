Why MDC Holdings Stock Just Jumped 18%

Shares of U.S. homebuilder MDC Holdings (NYSE: MDC) jumped an incredible 18.2% at the open this morning and are pretty much sticking to that price as the day progresses -- still up 18.2% at noon. It's no huge secret why, either: a Japanese company wants to buy MDC. Japanese homebuilder Sekisui House (OTC: SKHSY) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to buy all outstanding MDC shares for $63 per share, cash, in a deal valued at $4.9 billion in total.Investors seem pretty confident that this deal will go through, too. At $62.78 currently, MDC shares are trading for just $0.22 below Sekisui's offer price, suggesting little worry that the deal will not pass regulatory muster.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel