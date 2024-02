Why MediaAlpha Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of programmatic advertising expert MediaAlpha (NYSE: MAX) surged as much as 22.7% higher on Wednesday morning, lifted by a Street-stumping earnings report. The stock is reaching fresh multiyear highs today, notching prices not seen since October 2021.MediaAlpha's fourth-quarter sales fell 6% year over year to $117 million, while the transaction value under management decreased by a milder 2% to $165 million. On the bottom line, the adjusted net loss shrank from $0.63 to $0.05 per share. Your average Wall Street analyst would have settled for sales near $112 million and a more damaging loss of roughly $0.18 per share.The results also outpaced MediaAlpha's own projections, chiefly powered by an extensive marketing campaign for an unnamed customer in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance sector. Management expects this segment to deliver robust results in the first quarter as well, inspiring guidance for a smaller revenue decline and approximately 45% stronger profits in the first quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel