|
13.12.2023 12:05:00
Why Medical Properties Trust Could Be Due for a Big Year in 2024
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) is a potentially enticing stock for dividend investors to consider. At nearly 13%, its yield looks astronomical when compared to the S&P 500, where the average payout is just 1.5%. The healthcare-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) is in an industry that should be fairly stable to invest in now that pandemic pressures have eased and are no longer disrupting day-to-day operations for hospitals. But alas, investors remain hesitant to take a chance on this troubled REIT.Next year, however, should be a much better one for the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!