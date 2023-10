Why Medical Properties Trust Lagged the Market Today

A recommendation downgrade from a prominent bank was one factor limiting the share price rise of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) on Monday. Although the stock advanced during the trading session, its 0.6% increase was outpaced by the S&P 500 index's gain of more than 1%.The bank in question was Wells Fargo, whose analyst Connor Siversky changed his recommendation on Medical Properties Trust to underweight (sell) from his previous rating of equal weight (hold). Siversky also cut his price target on the stock rather drastically to $4 per share from his prior target of $9 per share. The specific drivers behind the analyst's move weren't immediately apparent. Regardless, it was yet another blow for Medical Properties Trust stock in a year that has seen it take plenty of hits. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel