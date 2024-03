Why Medical Properties Trust Popped This Week

Shares of hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) rallied this week, appreciating 15.1% through 12:46 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Medical Properties has had a very rough year, as higher interest rates and a prominent delinquent tenant forced the company to cut its dividend in half last August. And given that Medical Properties ' dividend yield has already skyrocketed to 12.8% by virtue of its falling stock price, it appears investors think yet another cut may be in the offing. Yet this week, the beaten-down REIT got a bit of good news on that delinquent tenant, lifting shares. However, the stock is by no means out of the woods just yet.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel