|
25.02.2023 00:27:45
Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Fell Today
Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) fell 5.3% on Friday after a closely watched measure of inflation came in higher than expected. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index (which excludes food and energy costs) rose 0.6% in January and 4.7% year over year, according to the Department of Commerce. That was a larger increase than Wall Street projected.The unwelcome news raises the probability that the Federal Reserve will need to continue to raise interest rates to slow the relentless rise in the prices of goods and services.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!