15.03.2023 16:25:23
Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Is Sliding Today
Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) were sliding 5.4% lower as of 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday. The company announced several senior leadership promotions, but those weren't the reason behind the stock's drop. Instead, Medical Properties' share price fell as a result of the broader market sell-off related to concerns about the banking sector.As a real estate investment trust (REIT), Medical Properties Trust has close interactions with multiple banks. But there doesn't appear to be any cause for investors to be concerned about the underlying business because of the banking sector turmoil.On the other hand, Medical Properties Trust does face real challenges that could be worrisome for investors. Several of the healthcare REIT's top tenants have had financial issues. Pipeline Health System filed for bankruptcy in October 2022; Prospect Medical didn't pay its full rent in the previous two months.Continue reading
