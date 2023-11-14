|
14.11.2023 17:19:39
Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Is Surging Higher Today
Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) were surging 12.5% higher as of 11:04 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The nice gain came after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported inflation numbers for October 2023.BLS stated that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was up 3.2% year over year but flat from September to October. This was better than what Wall Street expected. Also, core CPI rose by only 0.2% year over year. This marked the smallest increase since September 2021. Medical Properties Trust investors cheered the latest inflation numbers for one key reason: The better-than-expected results improve the odds that the Federal Reserve won't raise interest rates again.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medical Properties Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Medical Properties Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Medical Properties Trust Inc
|4,37
|-0,57%