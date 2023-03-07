|
07.03.2023 14:57:45
Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Plunged 20% in February
Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) tumbled 20.5% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Weighing on the real estate investment trust (REIT) were its fourth-quarter results and outlook for the coming year. Last month started positively for Medical Properties Trust. One of the healthcare REIT's top tenants, Steward Health Care System, agreed to sell its Utah operations to CommonSpirit Health for $1.2 billion. That deal gave Steward a cash infusion, increasing its ability to pay rent on other properties leased from Medical Properties Trust. Meanwhile, the deal helps further diversify the healthcare REIT's tenant base by adding the high-quality CommonSpirit Health to its rent roll. While Steward's financial foundation has strengthened recently, Prospect Medical's, another major tenant, has worsened. That led Medical Properties Trust to record a real estate impairment of roughly $171 million in the fourth quarter related to four properties leased to that company in Pennsylvania. The REIT also wrote off about $112 million of unbilled rent. Continue reading
