Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Slumped 15% in December

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) tumbled another 15.1% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That pushed shares of the healthcare-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) down more than 50% for the year. The main factors that continue weighing on shares are concerns about the impact of rising interest rates and the health of one of the healthcare REIT's largest tenants. Analysts continued to lower their outlook on Medical Properties Trust last month. For example, Mizuho analyst Vikram Malhotra decreased that firm's price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20 to $18 per share at the beginning of the month, though they kept their buy rating on the stock. The analyst trimmed their price target after making more conservative estimates for 2023 following the recent rise in interest rates and a pickup in flu cases. Continue reading