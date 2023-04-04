|
04.04.2023 23:59:31
Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Slumped Today
Hardly for the first time in its recent history, on Tuesday, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) had a down session in the stock market. The share price of the specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) wilted by 0.5%, a decline that was essentially in line with the fall of the S&P 500 index on the day. Lingering bearish sentiment combined with an analyst's target price cut to sap investors' enthusiasm for the stock.Already under siege from determined short-sellers, Medical Properties Trust probably didn't need a prognosticator's price target trim, modest as it was. That's what it got, however, from KeyBanc's Austin Wurschmidt. Early Tuesday morning, he shaved $1 off his price target to land at a new figure of $15 per share. But he maintained his overweight (read: buy) recommendation on the shares. It wasn't immediately clear why Wurschmidt made the change. It did, however, track with several other analysts' modifications in recent weeks.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!