Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) soared 7.7% on Thursday. The big gain came after the healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) reported its first-quarter results before the market opened.Medical Properties Trust announced net income for the first quarter of $33 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. This reflected a steep decline from earnings of $632 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.The company posted normalized funds from operations (NFFO) in Q1 of $222 million, or $0.37 per diluted share. This result was lower than the NFFO of $282 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, recorded in the same period in 2022. However, it was enough to meet the consensus estimate.Continue reading