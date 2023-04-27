|
27.04.2023 22:20:43
Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Soared Today
Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) soared 7.7% on Thursday. The big gain came after the healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) reported its first-quarter results before the market opened.Medical Properties Trust announced net income for the first quarter of $33 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. This reflected a steep decline from earnings of $632 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.The company posted normalized funds from operations (NFFO) in Q1 of $222 million, or $0.37 per diluted share. This result was lower than the NFFO of $282 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, recorded in the same period in 2022. However, it was enough to meet the consensus estimate.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!