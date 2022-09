Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Tumbled 15% in August

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) slumped 15.3% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Several factors weighed on the real estate investment trust (REIT), including rising interest rates, its second-quarter results, and an analyst downgrade.The Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates this year to combat surging inflation. Higher rates impact REITs in two ways. First, it makes it more expensive for them to borrow money, which can affect their ability to access the capital they need to fund expansion. Higher rates also make other yield-focused investments like bonds more attractive. Because of that, REIT dividend yields need to rise to offset their higher risk profile compared with bonds, which pushes their stock prices lower. Another factor weighing on Medical Properties Trust last month was its second-quarter results. While the REIT delivered solid earnings as normalized funds from operations grew by 7% per share, the company maintained its full-year forecast. That didn't sit well with investors who'd hoped it would boost its forecast.