Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

Beleaguered healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) called in sick on Tuesday. Following an analyst's move, investors sold off the company's stock, albeit not as drastically as in some recent trading sessions. The REIT's share price fell by more than 2%, a steeper decline than the marginal slump of the S&P 500 index on the day.Just after the market closed on Monday, Deutsche Bank's Omotayo Okusanya initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust stock. Unfortunately for the company, this wasn't positive -- Okusanya rates it a sell at a price target of merely $2 per share.Okusanya's gloomy take is only the latest bearish analyst move on Medical Properties Trust . Several of the prognosticator's peers have lowered their price targets on the stock since the beginning of the year. One -- KeyBanc's Austin Wurschmidt -- even downgraded his recommendation on it from overweight (buy) to sector weight (hold).