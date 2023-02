Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Was Sinking This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's rare when a publicly traded company delivers an estimate-trouncing quarter, then sees its share price sink.That was the unusual dynamic with Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) this week; the REIT's share price headed downward after the real estate investment trust (REIT) unveiled its final set of earnings for 2022 on Thursday. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Friday morning before market open the company's stock was down by 14% week to date.Medical Properties Trust's fourth quarter saw the REIT earn just under $380.5 million in revenue, which was down from the more than $409 million in the same period one year previous. Normalized -- i.e., adjusted -- funds from operations (FFO, considered to be the most important REIT profitability metric) also slipped, declining to $258 million ($0.43 per share) from the year-ago tally of $279 million. Continue reading