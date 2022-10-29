|
29.10.2022 00:06:37
Why Medpace Holdings Jumped 41.5% This Week
Shares of Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP), a clinical contract research organization (CRO) that supplies clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries, rose 41.5% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence.The stock closed last Friday at $157.14, then opened on Monday at $157.74. Shares rose sharply on Tuesday, and a day later hit their 52-week high at $235.72. They closed the week a little lower at $222.32. So far this year, shares are flat, but are up more than 27% the past three months.The driving force for the stock surge was the company's third-quarter earnings report, which it released Tuesday. Medpace reported $383.7 million in revenue for the quarter, up 29.8% year over year, while it had net income of $66 million, up 35.8% over the same period last year. It also reported $2.05 in earnings per share (EPS), compared to $1.29 in EPS in the same period a year ago.The report represented a bit of an earnings surprise to analysts, who had predicted EPS of $1.34. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medpace Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.22
|Why Medpace Holdings Jumped 41.5% This Week (MotleyFool)
|
27.10.22
|Medpace upgraded to neutral from sell at UBS (MarketWatch)
|
26.10.22
|Why Medpace Stock Soared Today (MotleyFool)
|
23.10.22
|Ausblick: Medpace öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Medpace informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)