Why Medtronic Stock Edged Higher Today

Shares of the medical device giant Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) were up by 4.4% on heavy volume as of 3:10 p.m. ET Monday afternoon. The high-single-digit gain was sparked by an analyst upgrade from Wells Fargo. Specifically, Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen raised the bank's price target on the stock to $100 from its prior target of $77 per share. This new price target represents a 17% upside potential relative to Medtronic's closing price last Friday.What's behind this analyst upgrade? Biegelsen noted the recent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Medtronic's most advanced hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery system, the MiniMed 780G, along with a generally improving medtech market, as key reasons investors should be optimistic about the medtech company's near-term outlook. Continue reading