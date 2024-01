Why Medtronic Stock Got Off to a Roaring Start This Week

It isn't unusual for top medical device maker Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) to score regulatory approvals for its goods. Nevertheless, in the healthcare field, nearly any regulatory win is considered a convincing victory for the company behind the product.That was the dynamic behind the more than 2% bump in share price Medtronic enjoyed on Monday. That performance topped the broader stock market, at least if we go by the 1.4% rise of the benchmark S&P 500 index.Early Monday afternoon, Medtronic reported that its Percept RC Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel