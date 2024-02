Why Medtronic Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) climbed as much as 3.3% early Tuesday, and then settled to close up around 1.7%, after the medical-device company announced strong fiscal third-quarter results and impressive forward guidance.For its fiscal third-quarter 2024, ended Jan. 26, Medtronic 's revenue grew 4.7% year over year (4.6% organically) to $8.089 billion, translating to roughly flat adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings of $1.728 billion, or $1.30 per share -- though the latter included a roughly $0.11-per-share negative impact from foreign currency exchange. By comparison, most analysts were modeling lower earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue closer to $7.95 billion. Within Medtronic 's top line, Cardiovascular Portfolio revenue grew 6.1% to $2.929 billion, Neuroscience Portfolio sales were up 4.8% to $2.355 billion, and Medical Surgical Portfolio revenue rose 3.9% to $2.148 billion. The company's diabetes products also saw sales jump 12.3% to $640 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel